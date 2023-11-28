B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 900,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,550,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 487,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 44,152 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

