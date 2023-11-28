B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.0 %

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.98. The stock had a trading volume of 82,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,022. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.