B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 8,282 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

