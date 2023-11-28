B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 9,667,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,480,571. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.00. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in B2Gold by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in B2Gold by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

