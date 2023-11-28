Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,670 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $654,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.13. 534,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,738. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

