Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,339 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $246,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $169.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day moving average of $177.51. The company has a market cap of $233.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

