Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,719 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Chevron worth $221,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.1 %

CVX stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.02. 4,304,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.