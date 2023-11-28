Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,439,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 968,028 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of U.S. Bancorp worth $212,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,565,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

