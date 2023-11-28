Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $277.79 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $277,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $254,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $201,000. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 179.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,976,000 after acquiring an additional 350,552 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

