Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $664.81 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 971,654 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $664,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75,040 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.14. 7,508,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,648,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

