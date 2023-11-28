Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,498 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,498 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Watsco worth $121,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 15,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watsco by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Watsco by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $382.93. The stock had a trading volume of 70,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.38 and a twelve month high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

