Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,566 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $123,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,907 shares of company stock worth $7,207,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.88. 147,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $189.79.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.