Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,102,998 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 1.2% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $451,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $802,968,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $229,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,021 shares of company stock worth $8,028,487 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $163.33. The stock had a trading volume of 501,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,240. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $164.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.18.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

