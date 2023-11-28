Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,614 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 852.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,619. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.