Bank of America Lowers CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $2.60 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $3.20.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded CEMIG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:CIG opened at $2.12 on Friday. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMIG will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,006 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

