Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 248 ($3.13).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BARC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.28) to GBX 240 ($3.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

BARC stock opened at GBX 139.58 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.22. The company has a market capitalization of £21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.51).

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 65,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £106,010.31 ($133,902.12). Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

