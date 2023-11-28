Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Veritas Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

