BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

BayFirst Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

BAFN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. 173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611. BayFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BayFirst Financial

About BayFirst Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAFN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BayFirst Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

