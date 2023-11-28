Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,682 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $118,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.49. The stock had a trading volume of 751,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,393. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

