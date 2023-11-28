Berenberg Bank Boosts Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target to GBX 440

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 430 ($5.43) to GBX 440 ($5.56) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of BREE stock opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 290 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 400 ($5.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,098.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 335.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is 3,437.50%.

In related news, insider Amit Bhatia purchased 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £7,774,000 ($9,819,376.03). In other Breedon Group news, insider Rob Wood sold 64,081 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.29), for a total value of £217,875.40 ($275,199.44). Also, insider Amit Bhatia acquired 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £7,774,000 ($9,819,376.03). Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

