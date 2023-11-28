Berenberg Bank Trims Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Target Price to GBX 200

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VMUK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 195 ($2.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 199 ($2.51).

Shares of VMUK traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 143.70 ($1.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,108. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 422.65, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.94. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.20 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.92.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Sara Weller acquired 5,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £7,400 ($9,346.97). Corporate insiders own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

