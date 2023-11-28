BioSyent Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:BIOYF)

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0293 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

BioSyent Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BIOYF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. BioSyent has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

