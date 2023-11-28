Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.54

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 283199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIRK. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

