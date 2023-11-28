Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Achieves $15.49 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $15.49 million and $75,065.81 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00136876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00036623 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024937 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010138 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002695 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

