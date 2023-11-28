Bitcoiva Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $151.45 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $9.44 or 0.00024714 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $151.45 million and $273,339.06 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,191.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00587405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00121439 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00019881 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.32634806 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $248,419.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.