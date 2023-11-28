BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.12% of Boeing worth $7,774,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.06.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,035,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,224. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $172.56 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.99 and its 200 day moving average is $209.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

