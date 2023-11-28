BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,841,147 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Meta Platforms worth $44,704,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,526,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,900,342. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.46. The stock has a market cap of $863.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,787 shares of company stock worth $94,301,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

