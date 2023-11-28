BlackRock Inc. Buys 3,480,402 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.47% of Morgan Stanley worth $7,740,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.4 %

MS stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,563,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,023. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

