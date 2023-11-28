BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of BlackRock Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.82% of Visa worth $30,139,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,874,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

V stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.00. 1,557,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $254.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

