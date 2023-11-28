BlackRock Inc. Has $10.64 Billion Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,217,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 627,606 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.29% of Intuit worth $10,637,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.17.

Intuit Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INTU traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $564.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,144. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $571.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $523.46 and a 200-day moving average of $494.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.