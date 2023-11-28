BlackRock Inc. Has $8.53 Billion Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.48% of AT&T worth $8,529,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of T stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 8,922,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,225,117. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
