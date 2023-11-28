BlackRock Inc. Has $9.95 Billion Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,807,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 936,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.80% of S&P Global worth $9,945,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in S&P Global by 116.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.79. 415,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,306. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $375.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

