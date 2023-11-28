BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,588,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,952,703 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.5% of BlackRock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.00% of Coca-Cola worth $18,221,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,489 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,512,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.