BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,387,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Elevance Health worth $9,057,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 25.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,134,000 after acquiring an additional 298,562 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $249,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 111.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $478.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,014. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.56 and a 200-day moving average of $454.23. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

