BNB (BNB) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $229.29 or 0.00612427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $34.78 billion and $693.08 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,126 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

