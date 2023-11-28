BNB (BNB) Trading 8.9% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $229.29 or 0.00612427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $34.78 billion and $693.08 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,699,126 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
