Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 755,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,388. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.