Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Landstar System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.79. 7,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average is $183.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.05 and a 52 week high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.85%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.