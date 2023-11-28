Brickability Group’s (BRCK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Brickability Group Stock Performance
LON:BRCK traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 49.50 ($0.63). 577,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.65 million, a PE ratio of 551.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.58. Brickability Group has a one year low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.95).
Brickability Group Company Profile
