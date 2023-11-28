Brickability Group’s (BRCK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:BRCK traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 49.50 ($0.63). 577,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.65 million, a PE ratio of 551.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.58. Brickability Group has a one year low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.95).

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

