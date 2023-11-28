Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 37,035 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,035 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Coursera were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 212.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 79,913 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 54.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 52,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $171,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 8,578 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,587,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $699,432.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,623,793.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,417 shares of company stock worth $11,156,038. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.76. 121,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,063. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

