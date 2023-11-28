Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.13% of J&J Snack Foods worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after buying an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,171,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

JJSF traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,450. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.58. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

