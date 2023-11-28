Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 35,128 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,128 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Autohome worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Autohome by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 97,318 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Autohome by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 20,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 459,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,951. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $261.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.12 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

