Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 37,019 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,423 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 152,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Citigroup began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

