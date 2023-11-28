Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

