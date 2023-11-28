Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $988.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $937.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $936.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

