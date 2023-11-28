Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $4.98 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 45,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $109.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

