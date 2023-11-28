Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.91. 268,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,893. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.01. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

