Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 3,402 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 74,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,558. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BC

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.