Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after acquiring an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vistra by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,573,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after acquiring an additional 445,036 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.27. 387,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.92. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

