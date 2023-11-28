Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1,407.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,314 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in PG&E by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 729,290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PG&E by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,432,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,759,000 after buying an additional 309,316 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth $1,737,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 6,282,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,887,387. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

