Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,434,000 after buying an additional 97,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. CL King cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

